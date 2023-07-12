North Korea launches latest ICBM amid rising tensions with South

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea fired a long-range ballistic missile, the South Korean military said Wednesday, not long after Pyongyang threatened to down US spy planes that violated its airspace.

North Korea fired yet another ICBM as tensions with its neighbor in the south continue to rise. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP

Relations between the neighboring countries are at one of their lowest points ever, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un calling for increased weapons development, including tactical nukes.



Seoul and Washington have ramped up security cooperation, including staging massive military exercises that the North finds provocative, and vowing that Pyongyang would face a nuclear response and the "end" of its current government were it to ever use its nuclear weapons against the allies.

South Korea's military said it had detected the launch of a long-range ballistic missile fired from the Pyongyang area around 10 AM local time (9 PM EDT Tuesday).

"The ballistic missile was fired on a lofted trajectory and flew 1,000 km [620 miles] before splashing down in the East Sea," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

A lofted trajectory involves firing a missile up and not out, a method Pyongyang has previously said it employs in some weapons tests to avoid flying over neighboring countries.

The launch "is a grave provocation that damages the peace and security of the Korean peninsula" and violates UN sanctions on Pyongyang, the JCS said, calling on North Korea to stop such actions.