North Korea conducts live-fire drills near border in "a threat to the peace"

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea conducted live-fire drills on its western coast, Seoul's military said Sunday, the third consecutive day of military exercises near its contested maritime border with South Korea.

Marines returning to Yeonpyeong Island amid heightened tensions after North Korea fired artillery shells over the weekend. © IMAGO / Newscom / Yonhap News

Seoul's military said North Korea had "conducted artillery fire with over 90 rounds north of Yeonpyeong island from 1600 to 1710 today".



They accused the North of "repeated artillery fire" within a buffer zone created in 2018 under a now-defunct tension-reducing deal, saying the bombardment posed "a threat to the peace on the Korean Peninsula."

North Korea's military said it had carried out "maritime live-fire training" with 88 rounds of artillery but said the drills were "directionally unrelated" to the maritime border.

The exercises "did not pose any intentional threat" to South Korea and were part of the North's "normal training system of our military," it said in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

No North Korean artillery shells fell south of the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border in the Yellow Sea, and no casualties were reported, according to the Yonhap news agency.

Residents on the South Korean border island of Yeonpyeong were warned to stay inside Sunday, local officials told AFP, due to the drills and any possible South Korean countermeasures.

"North Korean gunfire is currently being heard," said a text message sent to all residents Sunday afternoon.