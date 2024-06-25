North Korea reportedly fires ballistic missile into sea amid increasing border tension

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency.

A man watches a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test, at a train station in Seoul on June 26, 2024. North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the sea on June 26, the South Korean military said, according to the Yonhap news agency. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch but gave no details, saying an analysis is underway.



The office of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed on social media platform X that North Korea launched a suspected ballistic missile.

"The suspected ballistic missile from North Korea is not expected to reach Japan," it said of the projectile filed toward the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

This launch comes amid increased cross-border tension as the reclusive communist state has been sending balloons carrying garbage into South Korea.

North Korea's last missile launch prior to this one came on May 30, when Seoul accused Pyongyang of firing a volley of around 10 short-range ballistic missiles.

One day later, North Korean state media released images of leader Kim Jong Un supervising tests of a multiple rocket launcher system.

Analysts have suggested the nuclear-armed North could be testing and ramping up production of artillery and cruise missiles before sending them to Russia for use in Ukraine.

In a report last month, the Pentagon said it had confirmed this behavior.