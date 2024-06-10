North Korea escalates dirty balloon war with South as Kim Jong-un's sister makes threat

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea sent hundreds more trash-carrying balloons over the border, Seoul's military said Monday, after Kim Jong-un's powerful sister warned of further responses if the South keeps up its "psychological warfare".

North Korea dispatched hundreds more trash-carrying balloons over the border with South Korea, according to Seoul. © Collage: via REUTERS

In recent weeks, North Korea has sent hundreds of balloons into the South, carrying trash like cigarette butts and toilet paper, in what it calls retaliation for balloons laden with anti-Pyongyang propaganda floated northwards by activists in the South, which Seoul legally cannot stop.



The South Korean government this month fully suspended a 2018 tension-reducing military deal and restarted loudspeaker propaganda broadcasts along the border in response to Pyongyang's balloons, infuriating the North, which warned Seoul was creating "a new crisis."

Kim's sister and key government spokesperson Kim Yo Jong said in a statement released early Monday that South Korea would "suffer a bitter embarrassment of picking up waste paper without rest and it will be its daily work".

In the statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, she slammed the activists' leaflets as "psychological warfare" and warned that unless Seoul stopped them and called off the loudspeaker broadcasts, the North would hit back.

"If the ROK simultaneously carries out the leaflet scattering and loudspeaker broadcasting provocation over the border, it will undoubtedly witness the new counteraction of the DPRK," she said, referring to both countries by their official names.