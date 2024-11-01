North Korea says test-fire "perfected" new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea 's latest weapons test "perfected" its newest and most advanced solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, state media said Friday.

A screengrab obtained from a video released on November 1, 2024, shows what North Korea says is a mobile missile launcher vehicle parked at an undisclosed location. © KRT/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS

Leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of the Hwasong-19 missile, which flew higher and further than any previous missile, according to the North and to Seoul and Tokyo's militaries, which tracked it in real time.

The official Korean Central News Agency hailed it as "the world's strongest strategic missile," and leader Kim "expressed great satisfaction" at the successful launch.

Developing advanced solid-fuel missiles – which are quicker to launch and harder to detect and destroy – has long been a goal for Kim.

The test proved that North Korea's "development and manufacture of nuclear delivery means... is absolutely irreversible," according to KCNA.

The missile is now a "perfected weapon system," the agency said, with Kim describing the launch as an "appropriate military action" to send a message to the country's rivals.

North Korea "would never change its line of bolstering up its nuclear forces," it said.