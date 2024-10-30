North Korea fires "long-range" ballistic missile, Seoul says

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea on Thursday fired a "long-range ballistic missile," South Korea's military said, Pyongyang's first weapons test since Seoul accused it of sending tens of thousands of soldiers to Russia .

People watch a television screen showing a news broadcast with file footage of a North Korean missile test at a train station in Seoul on Thursday. © Jung Yeon-je / AFP

South Korea's military had warned a day earlier that the nuclear-armed North was preparing to test another intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) or even conduct a nuclear test, possibly ahead of next week's US elections.

"Our military detected one ballistic missile launched from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea at approximately 7:10 AM (2210 GMT) today," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

"The ballistic missile is presumed to be a long-range missile launched at a high angle," it said.

North Korea typically test-fires its longest-range and most powerful missiles on a so-called lofted trajectory – fired up, not out – which it says is to avoid overflying neighboring countries.

"Our military has heightened its alert level and is closely sharing information regarding North Korea's ballistic missile with the US and Japan authorities, maintaining a thorough readiness posture," Seoul's JCS added.

Tokyo also confirmed a possible launch, with Japan's coastguard reporting an "object potentially a ballistic missile launched from North Korea" and warning vessels to take care.

The launch came just hours after US and South Korean defense chiefs called on Pyongyang to withdraw its troops from Russia, where Washington says some 10,000 have been deployed for possible action against Ukrainian forces.

North Korea has denied sending troops, but in the first comment in state media last week, its vice foreign minister said that if such a deployment were to happen, it would be in line with international law.