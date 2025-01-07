North Korea tests new hypersonic missile as Kim Jong-un sends message to US and allies

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea 's leader Kim Jong-un said a new hypersonic missile tested this week was aimed at deterring the country's Pacific rivals, state media reported Tuesday.

North Korea announced the successful test of a hypersonic missile, touting new technologies and launch methods. © via REUTERS

The test came two weeks before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who previously tried to woo North Korea, and coincided with Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the South.

"The hypersonic missile system will reliably contain any rivals in the Pacific region that can affect the security of our state," Kim, who oversaw the launch, said in comments carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday.

KCNA cited the use of a "new compound of carbon fiber" in the missile's engine, which experts warned could allow Pyongyang to hit further targets with technology to which only the US, Russia, and China currently have access.

The launch also used a "new comprehensive and effective method" for its flight and guidance control system, KCNA said.

Blinken on Monday visited South Korea – which is currently going through political turmoil – and was expected to address issues surrounding Pyongyang in talks with Japan this week.

It was North Korea's first launch since November, when it test-fired what it said was its most advanced and powerful solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).