North Korea tests new hypersonic missile as Kim Jong-un sends message to US and allies
Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un said a new hypersonic missile tested this week was aimed at deterring the country's Pacific rivals, state media reported Tuesday.
The test came two weeks before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, who previously tried to woo North Korea, and coincided with Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the South.
"The hypersonic missile system will reliably contain any rivals in the Pacific region that can affect the security of our state," Kim, who oversaw the launch, said in comments carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Tuesday.
KCNA cited the use of a "new compound of carbon fiber" in the missile's engine, which experts warned could allow Pyongyang to hit further targets with technology to which only the US, Russia, and China currently have access.
The launch also used a "new comprehensive and effective method" for its flight and guidance control system, KCNA said.
Blinken on Monday visited South Korea – which is currently going through political turmoil – and was expected to address issues surrounding Pyongyang in talks with Japan this week.
It was North Korea's first launch since November, when it test-fired what it said was its most advanced and powerful solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
Kim Jong-un cites "plan for self-defense"
"This is clearly a plan and effort for self-defense, not an offensive plan and action," Kim said.
However, he added the missile's performance could "not be ignored worldwide", saying it was able to "deal a serious military strike to a rival while effectively breaking any dense defensive barrier".
"The development of the defense capabilities of the DPRK aiming to be a military power will be further accelerated," Kim insisted.
Images released by KCNA showed Kim observing the launch with his teenage daughter Ju Ae at an undisclosed location.
The location of the test site was also undisclosed, but images showed the missile launching from a remote piece of land surrounded by water on either side and trees stripped because of the winter cold.
Blinken condemned the launch and said Pyongyang was "already receiving Russian military equipment and training".
Hong said Pyongyang may have had "technical cooperation" with Moscow on the new missile technology.
US and South Korean intelligence believe that North Korea sent thousands of troops late last year to fight against Ukraine and has already suffered hundreds of casualties.
Cover photo: via REUTERS