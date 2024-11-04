North Korea fires ballistic missiles directly ahead of US Election Day

Seoul, South Korea – North Korea fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles early Tuesday, Seoul's military said, Pyongyang's second launch in days and just hours before Americans vote for a new president.

A photo released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS showing a test-fire of the new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), at an undisclosed location in North Korea. © AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the launch of "several short-range ballistic missiles," at around 7:30 AM local time Tuesday into waters east of the Korean peninsula.

"In preparation for additional launches, our military has strengthened surveillance and alertness," it said, adding it was sharing information with Tokyo and Washington.

Tokyo also confirmed the launch, with the prime minister's office saying Pyongyang had "launched a suspected ballistic missile."

On Thursday, the nuclear-armed North test-fired what it said was its most advanced and powerful solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). It was Kim Jong Un's first weapons test since being accused by the West of sending soldiers to Russia.

It also came just hours after US and South Korean defense chiefs called on Pyongyang to withdraw its troops, warning that North Korean soldiers in Russian uniforms were being deployed for possible action against Ukraine.