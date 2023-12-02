North Korea threatens to destroy US satellites and sets "declaration of war" red line
Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea warned Saturday it would "destroy" US spy satellites if Washington tries "any attack" on its space asset, after Pyongyang launched its first military eye in the sky last week.
A spokesman for the North's defense ministry said it would consider such a move a "declaration of war", according to a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency.
The statement came after a US official's remark that Washington "could deny an adversary's space and counterspace capabilities... using a variety of reversible and irreversible means", referring to the North's successful spy satellite launch in late November.
The US military could undermine the "effectiveness and lethality of adversary forces across all domains", Sheryll Klinkel, a spokesperson at the US Space Command, told Radio Free Asia this week.
On Saturday, Pyongyang threatened to "destroy" US spy satellites if Washington "tries to violate the legitimate territory" of North Korea, referring to its satellite program.
If the US attempts to breach its space rights, the North's defense ministry spokesman said his country "will consider taking responsive action measures for self-defense to undermine or destroy the viability of the US spy satellites".
North Korea taunts US and allies with alleged satellite images
North Korea is barred by successive rounds of UN resolutions from tests using ballistic technology, and analysts say there is significant technological overlap between space launch capabilities and the development of ballistic missiles.
Since last week's launch, the North has claimed its satellite has already provided images of major US and South Korean military sites, as well as the White House.
It has not yet disclosed any of the satellite imagery it claims to possess.
Cover photo: via REUTERS