North Korean crosses maritime border in latest high-profile defection

Seoul, South Korea - A North Korean has defected to the South across a de facto maritime border in the Yellow Sea, Seoul's military said Thursday.

A North Korean successfully escaped into the South through by crossing the Yellow Sea maritime border between the two states. © Ed JONES / AFP

The latest defection comes as relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in years, with the North ramping up weapons testing and bombarding its neighbor with trash-carrying balloons, while the South is targeting the Pyongyang regime through propaganda campaigns.



"The South Korean military has secured a suspected North Korean individual and handed them over to the relevant authorities", Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding there has been no unusual movement by the North Korean military detected.

"Relevant authorities are currently investigating the exact process of the defection and whether the individual wishes to defect to the South," it added.

The individual arrived "on foot" early Thursday on Gyodong island, off the peninsula's west coast, near the border between the Koreas. Initially, "two defectors had been initially spotted, raising the possibility that one of them may have failed to cross", the Yonhap news agency reported, citing unnamed military sources.

Other South Korean media reported Thursday that two North Koreans attempted to defect to the South through the border island, just over 3 from North Korea.