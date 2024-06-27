North Korea claims successful test of missiles with big implications for nuclear capacity

North Korea - North Korea says it has successfully tested a missile capable of carrying multiple warheads, according to state media reports on Thursday, although the claims were dismissed by South Korea as deceptive and exaggerated.

North Korea said it had successfully tested MIRV missiles, which are capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads. © REUTERS

Pyongyang's state-controlled KCNA news agency spoke of a successful test for a "new important technology."



But a spokesperson for the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff told journalists in Seoul that the test missile, fired by North Korea the day before, had exploded in the early phase of the flight.

The latest missile test had been detected by the South Korean military. It said the initially unidentified missile flew over 150 miles eastward towards the open sea before exploding.



The North Korean reporting stated that the test used the first-stage engine of an intermediate-range solid-fuel ballistic missile. Several mobile warheads were separated and "guided correctly to the three coordinate targets," KCNA wrote. A decoy was also deployed.

The test was aimed at securing the so-called MIRV capability, or Multiple Independently-targetable Reentry Vehicles, meaning the missile can be fitted with multiple warheads that can be directed at different targets.

MIRV missiles are difficult to intercept by missile defense systems. Few countries possess such missiles, including nuclear powers the US, China, Russia, Britain, and France. India says it tested an intercontinental missile with MIRV technology in March.