North Korean trash balloons: More disturbing contents revealed

Seoul, South Korea - Parasites from human feces and defaced Western clothing were found in the bags of garbage carried by North Korean balloons into the South, Seoul said Monday.

A balloon carrying trash, believed to have been sent by North Korea, lands in Incheon, South Korea. © YONHAP / AFP

Pyongyang has sent more than a thousand trash-carrying balloons into the South in recent weeks, in retaliation for leaflets sent northwards by activists opposed to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



An analysis of the contents of some 70 of the balloons found that they contained soil in which "numerous parasites, such as roundworms, whipworms, and threadworms" were detected, South Korea's ministry of unification said in a statement.

This is likely because human feces was used in the soil instead of chemical fertilizers, it added.

It said there was "no risk of land pollution (or) infectious diseases" from the balloons, as the volume of soil sent was relatively low.