US allies condemn alleged North Korea missile transfer to Russia

Washington DC - Nearly 50 countries joined the United States on Tuesday in condemning North Korea 's alleged transfer of missiles to Russia , demanding an immediate end to the cooperation.

The United States last week said that Russia, short of weapons nearly two years into its invasion, attacked Ukraine with missiles from North Korea, which is under a slew of international sanctions for its missile and nuclear work.

In a joint statement, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was joined by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and 47 foreign ministers in condemning the alleged transfer in "the strongest possible terms."

"The transfer of these weapons increases the suffering of the Ukrainian people, supports Russia's war of aggression, and undermines the global non-proliferation regime," said the statement released by the US State Department.

They said the alleged missile shipment "flagrantly" violated sanctions on North Korea by the United Nations Security Council, of which Russia is a permanent member.

"We are closely monitoring what Russia provides to the DPRK in return for these weapons exports," said the statement, referring to the North by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.