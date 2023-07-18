US nuclear sub arrives in South Korea despite North Korean threats

Seoul, South Korea - An American nuclear-armed submarine is making a South Korean port call for the first time in four decades, a White House official said Tuesday, as the allies ramp up the pressure on North Korea .

A US nuclear submarine will visit a Korean port for the first time in four decades. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points, with diplomacy stalled and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un calling for increased weapons development, including tactical nukes.



Seoul and Washington have ramped up defense cooperation, staging joint military exercises with advanced stealth jets and US strategic assets.

On Tuesday, they held the first Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) meeting in Seoul, which aims to improve nuclear coordination between the two allies and boost military readiness against North Korea.

"As we speak, an American nuclear submarine is making port in Busan today, the first visit of an American nuclear submarine in decades," White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell told reporters after the meeting.

The last time Washington deployed one of its nuclear-capable submarines to South Korea was in 1981.