US soldier who crossed into North Korea charged with shocking crimes

Washington DC - The US Army has reportedly charged private Travis King with desertion for crossing into North Korea and a raft of other crimes including assaulting fellow soldiers and soliciting child pornography.

According to a document cited by The New York Times and other outlets, the charges leveled at King include kicking and punching other soldiers, possessing a child pornography video, providing false statements, and the illegal possession of alcohol.

Desertion carries a jail sentence of up to five years.

The document did not provide details about any of the allegations.

After a drunken bar fight and a stay in South Korean jail, Private Second Class King was meant to fly back to Texas in July.

Instead of traveling to Fort Bliss for disciplinary hearings, he walked out of the Seoul-area airport, joined a Demilitarized Zone sightseeing trip, and slipped over the massively fortified border where he was detained by the North's authorities. Pyongyang had said that King had defected to North Korea to escape "mistreatment and racial discrimination in the US Army."

But after completing its investigation, North Korea "decided to expel" King in September for illegally intruding into its territory.