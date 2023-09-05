US warns North Korea will "pay a price" over giving Russia weapons for Ukraine

Washington DC – The White House warned Tuesday that North Korea would "pay a price" if it supplies Russia with weaponry for its war in Ukraine , with Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin expected to hold talks on the issue.

The US has warned North Korea would "pay a price" if it supplies Russia with arms amid its invasion of Ukraine. © IMAGO/agefotostock (TAG24 edit)

Sanctions-hit Russia is reportedly eager to secure more military supplies from its ally North Korea to bolster its forces, as Kyiv pushes a highly scrutinized counteroffensive to take back its territory.

President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan said Pyongyang and Moscow were eyeing "leader level discussions, perhaps even in person" on Russia's arms needs.

Sullivan said Russia could use weapons from North Korea to attack food supplies and heating infrastructure heading into winter to "try to conquer territory that belongs to another sovereign nation."

"This is not going to reflect well on North Korea and they will pay a price for this in the international community," he added.

Sullivan added that it "says a lot that Russia is having to turn to a country like North Korea."

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu traveled to North Korea in July seeking to acquire additional munitions for the war, the White House said. North Korea has previously pledged full support to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was unable to confirm a summit between Putin and Kim. "We have nothing to say on this," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Shoigu said on Monday that Russia was considering joint military drills with North Korea. "Why not? They are our neighbors," he was quoted as saying by the TASS news agency.