Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin visits Cambodia in message to China

Phnom Penh, Cambodia - US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited Cambodia on Tuesday in an effort to reset ties with the country, seen as staunch China ally.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin shakes hands with the president of the Cambodian Senate Hun Sen during their meeting in Phnom Penh. © Ministry of Information/Handout via REUTERS

Washington's relationship with the Southeast Asian nation has been deteriorating for years, with China pouring in billions of dollars in infrastructure investments under Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen.



The US has voiced concerns over a key Cambodian naval base that is being upgraded by Beijing, which it says could be used to boost the Asian giant's influence in the Gulf of Thailand.

En route from the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Austin landed in Phnom Penh Tuesday for the one-day visit to "explore opportunities to deepen our bilateral defense relationship," he wrote on social media platform X.

He first met Hun Sen – who stepped down in August after a nearly four-decade rule over Cambodia – and is also meeting Prime Minister Hun Manet, who took over from his father.

Cambodian foreign ministry spokesperson Chum Sounry told reporters last week that Austin's visit would be "another good chance to advance ties and relations of the two countries."