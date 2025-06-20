US, Japan, and Philippines hold joint coast guard drills with eye on China

Japan - Japan 's coast guard will simulate a collision between vessels Friday during joint exercises with the US and the Philippines seen as a show of unity against Chinese activity in disputed regional waters.

A member of the Philippine Navy looks out at the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's destroyer Takanami during a joint maritime exercise in the South China Sea on June 14, 2025. © JIJI PRESS / AFP

It is the second time the countries' coast guards have held training drills together, following their first joint maritime exercise in the Philippines in 2023.

Friday's simulation of a collision, fire, and person overboard cap a week of exercises off Japan's southwest coast that began Monday.

Dozens of personnel are taking part in the drills that officials say are not targeted at any one nation – while using language often employed by Washington and its allies to indirectly refer to China.

Hiroaki Odachi, the regional head of Japan's coast guard, said the exercises aimed to contribute "to the realization of a free and open" Asia-Pacific region.

Tensions between China and other claimants to parts of the East and South China Seas have driven Japan to deepen ties with the Philippines and the US in recent years.

In 2024, the three countries issued a joint statement that included stronger language towards Beijing.

"We express our serious concerns about the People's Republic of China's (PRC) dangerous and aggressive behavior in the South China Sea," it said, describing "dangerous and coercive use of Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels."

They also expressed "strong opposition to any attempts by the PRC to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion in the East China Sea."