How Trump, Putin, and other world leaders reacted to news of Pope Francis' death

World leaders remembered Pope Francis as "a beacon of compassion," as the death on Monday of the much-beloved pontiff prompted a global outpouring of grief.

Vatican City - World leaders remembered Pope Francis as "a beacon of compassion," as the death on Monday of the much-beloved pontiff prompted a global outpouring of grief.

Pope Francis' death on Monday morning sparked an outpouring of tributes from world leaders. © REUTERS The 88-year-old Francis passed away a day after delighting worshipers with an Easter Sunday appearance, despite his visibly frail state. In the next four to six days the Vatican's cardinals will decide on the pope's funeral date, at which point his coffin will be transferred to St Peter's Basilica. Francis's body will be laid in its coffin in the chapel at the Saint Martha residence where he lived at 8:00 pm, the Vatican said, while the Rosary prayer will be held "in the middle of the day." World Pope Francis makes Easter Day appearance despite weak health Meanwhile, tributes from all over the world poured. Here are some of the reactions.

US

President Donald Trump posted a short message on Truth Social, writing: "Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!" His vice president, JD Vance – who briefly met the pope on Sunday – said his "heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him." "I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful."

Ex-President Joe Biden, a devout Catholic, called Francis a pontiff "unlike any who came before him" and hailing his record of fighting for peace and equity. "Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him."

Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Francis "prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians". "We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians," Zelensky wrote on social media.

Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Francis was a "wise" religious leader, a "statesman" and a "consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice," who "actively promoted dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches."

UK

"His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility," UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said. King Charles, who is also the head of the Church of England, said he was "deeply saddened" by Francis's death, adding: "Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many".

Argentina

"In spite of differences that today seem minor, to have known him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honor for me," Argentine President Javier Milei posted on X of his countryman Francis.

France

French President Emmanuel Macron said the pope had always been "on the side of the most vulnerable and the most fragile" and that he had stood for "brotherly humankind."

Italy

"Pope Francis has returned to the Father's home. It is deeply sad news, because a great man has left us," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said.

India

"Pope Francis will always be remembered as a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions across the world," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. "I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development."

Israel

"He rightly saw great importance in fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said. He mentioned nothing of Francis' loud criticism of Israel's genocidal assault on Palestinians in Gaza.

Palestine

"Today, we lost a faithful friend of the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights," Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas said, noting that the pope "recognized the Palestinian state and authorized the Palestinian flag to be raised in the Vatican." Francis reportedly made almost daily calls to the Christian congregation in Gaza amid Israel's total destruction of the territory.

Spain

"I am sorry to hear of the death of Pope Francis. His commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy. Rest in peace," Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said.

Germany

Incoming German chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed "great sorrow" and described Pope Francis as a man "guided by humility and faith." He said the pontiff "will remain in our memories for his indefatigable commitment" to "the most vulnerable, for justice and for reconciliation."

Egypt

Egyptian President Fattah al-Sisi said the death of Pope Francis "is a profound loss for the entire world, as he was a voice of peace, love and compassion." He said the pope "worked tirelessly to promote tolerance and build bridges of dialogue... and was a champion of the Palestinian cause, defending legitimate rights and calling for an end to conflict."

Kenya

"He exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable," Kenyan President William Ruto said. "His strong ethical and moral convictions inspired millions across the world, regardless of faith or background."

Philippines

"Pope Francis led not only with wisdom but with a heart open to all, especially the poor and forgotten," said Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, calling him a man of "profound faith and humility."

Brazil

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva praised Francis for his "courage and empathy" when it came to climate causes, in a lengthy post on X.