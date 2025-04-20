Pope Francis makes Easter Day appearance despite weak health
Vatican City - Pope Francis appeared in front of thousands of Catholic faithful at St. Peter's Square on Sunday for Easter, despite the 88-year-old pontiff's frail health that has kept him from most Holy Week events.
While Francis did not deliver his traditional Easter Sunday Mass "Urbi et Orbi" benediction from the balcony that overlooks the square, he did manage to say "Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter" when he arrived.
The speech was then delivered in his stead by Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli, Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations.
"Christ is present everywhere, he dwells among us, he hides himself and reveals himself even today in the sisters and brothers we meet along the way, in the most ordinary and unpredictable situations of our lives," Ravelli said on Pope Francis' behalf.
"He is alive and is with us always, shedding the tears of those who suffer and adding to the beauty of life through the small acts of love carried out by each of us."
The address also condemned "worrisome" anti-Semitism, and the "deplorable" humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel is continuing its unchecked destruction.
Francis later toured St. Peter's Square in his Popemobile, waving at the crowd numbering some 35,000 people.
Pope Francis' appearance comes amid shadow of illness
Pope Francis' brief appearance and best wishes came a few weeks after he was discharged from hospital following a month-long battle with a severe respiratory infection that almost killed him.
He has been unable to speak in public for longer periods of time, and has only made a handful of appearances since returning to the Vatican on March 23.
Briefly before attending the Easter Mass, Pope Francis reportedly met with US Vice President JD Vance for a few minutes to exchange greetings.
The meeting was confirmed by the Vatican this morning a day after Vance met with Senior Cardinal Pietro Parolin, for an "exchange of views."
Crowds at St. Peter's Basilica were excited at the prospect of seeing the pope, but mindful of his health and wishing him all the best for his recovery.
"Of course we hope to see the pope but if he's not here, and he's still suffering we'll see his representative," Marie Manda from Cameroon told the AFP. "But we want to see the pope, even sick we want to see him!"
Cover photo: AFP/Andreas Solaro