Pope Francis makes Easter Day appearance despite weak health

Vatican City - P ope Francis appeared in front of thousands of Catholic faithful at St. Peter's Square on Sunday for Easter, despite the 88-year-old pontiff's frail health that has kept him from most Holy Week events.

Pope Francis wished the world a "Happy Easter" and watched on as his annual speech was given on his behalf. © AFP/Andreas Solaro

While Francis did not deliver his traditional Easter Sunday Mass "Urbi et Orbi" benediction from the balcony that overlooks the square, he did manage to say "Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter" when he arrived.

The speech was then delivered in his stead by Archbishop Diego Giovanni Ravelli, Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations.

"Christ is present everywhere, he dwells among us, he hides himself and reveals himself even today in the sisters and brothers we meet along the way, in the most ordinary and unpredictable situations of our lives," Ravelli said on Pope Francis' behalf.

"He is alive and is with us always, shedding the tears of those who suffer and adding to the beauty of life through the small acts of love carried out by each of us."

The address also condemned "worrisome" anti-Semitism, and the "deplorable" humanitarian situation in Gaza, where Israel is continuing its unchecked destruction.

Francis later toured St. Peter's Square in his Popemobile, waving at the crowd numbering some 35,000 people.