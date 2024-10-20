Pope Francis names 14 new saints, including martyrs of Damascus

Vatican City - Pope Francis created a new group of saints on Sunday, canonizing 14 individuals including the "martyrs of Damascus," killed in Syria during the Ottoman Empire and seen as symbols of Christian persecution.

Pope Francis attends a mass to canonize 14 new saints in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on October 20, 2024. © REUTERS

Francis presided over the canonization ceremony in Saint Peter's Square in the presence of thousands of Catholic faithful from around the world.



"We enroll them among the saints, decreeing that they are to be venerated as such by the whole Church," proclaimed Francis, after reciting each name.

Canonization is the final step towards sainthood in the Catholic Church, following beatification.

Three conditions are required – most crucially that the individual has performed at least two miracles. He or she must be deceased for at least five years and have led an exemplary Christian life.

Among the group are 11 individuals known as the "martyrs of Damascus," who have become saints some 160 years after their death.

The eight Franciscan friars and three lay Maronites – all siblings – from a monastery were assassinated by Druze militants in July 1860 in the Syrian capital, then under Ottoman rule.

They were beatified by Pope Pius XI in 1926.