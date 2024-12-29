Record number of children are living in conflict zones, UNICEF says

New York, New York - More children around the world than ever before live in conflict zones or have been forcibly displaced from their homes due to fighting, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said.

Palestinian children displaced from their homes are pictured in the school where they took refuge in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on December 28, 2024, amid the ongoing Israel-Gaza war. © Bashar TALEB / AFP

About 473 million children are estimated to live in conflict areas – more than one in six children worldwide, the agency said in a report released on Saturday.

The proportion of children living in areas of conflict has doubled – from around 10% in the 1990s to almost 19% today, UNICEF said.

They are killed and injured, have to drop out of school, lack vital vaccinations, or suffer from severe malnutrition.

"By almost every measure, 2024 has been one of the worst years on record for children in conflict in UNICEF’s history – both in terms of the number of children affected and the level of impact on their lives," said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell in a statement.

"A child growing up in a conflict zone is far more likely to be out of school, malnourished, or forced from their home... This must not be the new normal. We cannot allow a generation of children to become collateral damage to the world’s unchecked wars."

According to UNICEF, 47.2 million children were displaced due to conflict and violence by the end of 2023.