Breakthrough in mystery of Nord Stream pipelines sabotage as prosecutors issue arrest warrant

Berlin, Germany - German prosecutors have reportedly issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian man over the 2022 sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines that run from Russia to Europe.

An arrest warrant for a Ukrainian man has been issued in the case of the Nord Stream pipelines sabotage of 2022 (rendering). © IMAGO / Depositphotos

A European arrest warrant was requested in June for the man, whose last known address is in Poland, according to public broadcaster ARD and newspapers Die Zeit and the Süddeutsche Zeitung.

It is not clear yet why Polish authorities weren't able to arrest the suspect, they said, and the man is now believed to have taken flight.

German investigators believe the Ukrainian, named only as Volodymyr Z., was one of the divers who planted explosive devices on the Nord Stream pipelines, according to the reports.

The federal prosecution service declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

German investigators have also identified two more Ukrainians, a man and a woman, who they believe acted as divers in the attacks, the reports said.

However, no arrest warrants have yet been issued for them.