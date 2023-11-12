Top Ukrainian official played "key role" in Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, says new report

Kyiv, Ukraine - A senior Ukrainian military official played a key role in the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea last year, according to the bombshell results of an investigation.

Roman Chervinsky, a top Ukrainian military official, was reportedly involved in a secret operation that blew up the Nord Stream gas pipelines in 2022. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Roman Chervinsky, a colonel in Ukraine's Special Operations Forces, was the "coordinator" of the Nord Stream operation, people familiar with his role told the Washington Post and German newspaper Der Spiegel.



The joint report quoted officials in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe, as well as others with knowledge of the operation, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Chervinsky allegedly oversaw the logistics and supervised a team of six people who rented a sailboat under false identities and used diving equipment to place explosive charges on the pipelines.

He neither planned the operation nor acted alone, taking his orders from Ukrainian officials, the Washington Post specified.

Four large gas leaks were discovered on Nord Stream's two pipelines off the Danish island of Bornholm at the end of September 2022, with seismic institutes recording two underwater explosions just prior to that.

The US and Ukraine have blamed Russia, who returned the favor amid conflicting reports.