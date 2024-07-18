Evan Gershkovich's espionage trial set to resume in Russia

Yekaterinburg, Russia - American reporter Evan Gershkovich is set to appear in a Russian court on Thursday for the second hearing of his trial for espionage, a charge that his employer and the White House have labeled a sham.

The trial of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, accused of espionage in Russia, is due to resume at Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsk Regional Court. © NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA / AFP

The 32-year-old became the first Western journalist in Russia to be charged with spying since the Soviet era when he was detained in March 2023 on a reporting trip to the Urals city of Yekaterinburg.



He has spent almost 16 months in Russian detention and faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years if found guilty.

The trial is scheduled to resume behind closed doors in Yekaterinburg's Sverdlovsk Regional Court at 11:00 AM, almost a month earlier than expected at the request of his defense team.

Moscow and Washington have both said they are open to exchanging the Wall Street Journal reporter in a deal, but neither side has given clues as to when this might be.

The Kremlin has provided no public evidence for the spying allegations against Gershkovich, saying only that he was caught "red-handed" and was working for the US Central Intelligence Agency.

Prosecutors accuse him of spying on Russian tank maker Uralvagonzavod.

Washington has said the claims are fabricated, and a United Nations expert panel declared in July that he was being held arbitrarily.

Gershkovich's last public appearance in court was on June 26, when he spoke only briefly to greet journalists and his head was fully shaven.

The Russian penitentiary service refused to disclose to AFP where he would be held after the proceedings or why his hair had been cut.