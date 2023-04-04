WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich's lawyers make their move in Russian court

Moscow, Russia - Lawyers acting for Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal correspondent being held for allegedly spying by Russia , have lodged a formal objection to his detention, a spokesman for the district court in Lefortovo to the east of Moscow said on Monday.

The court had received documentation from the lawyers, the spokesman said, according to a report by the Interfax news agency.



Gershkovich, who works for the Wall Street Journal newspaper, was arrested in Ekaterinburg to the east of Moscow by Russia's FSB intelligence service on Thursday.

He has been detained provisionally up to May 29, but could face a 20-year sentence if found guilty of espionage.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken demanded the journalist's release in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday.

President Joe Biden has personally called for his release, and the White House has termed the charges "ridiculous."



The Wall Street Journal has strongly denied all allegations against Gershkovich.