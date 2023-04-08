Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell condemn Russia's arrest of reporter Evan Gershkovich

Washington DC - The Russian arrest of US journalist Evan Gershkovich drew a rare joint statement from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who demanded the reporter’s immediate release.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (r.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have issued a joint statement in support of US journalist Evan Gershkovich's release from Russian detention. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

The US Senate’s Democratic and Republican leaders said the March 29 jailing of Gershkovich, a Wall Street Journal reporter, was "wrongful" and marked the latest transgression in Russia’s "long and disturbing history of unjustly detaining US citizens."

"Let there be no mistake: journalism is not a crime," Schumer, a New York Democrat, and McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said in the statement on Friday.

"We demand the baseless, fabricated charges against Mr. Gershkovich be dropped and he be immediately released," they added, "and reiterate our condemnation of the Russian government’s continued attempts to intimidate, repress, and punish independent journalists and civil society voices."

Gershkovich (31) was taken into custody in Yekaterinburg on charges of espionage, the first Russian arrest of an American journalist on spying charges since the Cold War, according to The Journal.

The arrest of a member of the diminished American press corps in Russia further chilled the frosty relationship between Washington and Moscow and seemed to signal a willingness by the Kremlin to cleave its thinning links to Western media.

The Journal has denied the charges against Gershkovich. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said there is "no doubt" Gershkovich has been wrongfully detained.