Moscow hit by Ukrainian drones again as Zelensky issues warning

Moscow, Russia - Russia said Tuesday it had downed another wave of Ukrainian drones aimed at vessels in the Black Sea and Moscow, as an office block in the capital's main business district was struck for the second time in a few days.

Moscow's business district was attacked by Russian drones for the second time in three days. © REUTERS

"Two Ukrainian (unmanned aerial vehicles) were destroyed by air defense systems over the territory of the Odintsovo and Narofominsk districts of Moscow region," the Russian defense ministry said.



"Another drone was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of the Moscow City," the capital's main commercial district, the ministry said.

On Sunday, Ukrainian drones were shot down in that same district, with debris damaging two office towers, blowing out several windows, and scattering documents on the pavement below.

"One flew into the same tower in (Moscow) City as last time," mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Tuesday on Telegram.

"The facade on the 21st floor was damaged," and a number of windows were smashed, the mayor said.

He added that emergency services had gone to the scene and that there was no information on any casualties.

"We heard a big explosion, there was no panic," local resident Arkady Metler (29) told AFP.

"Nobody should be scared... we cannot do anything but stick together," said Metler.