Russia bombs Zelensky's hometown again in deadly attack on Ukraine

Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine - Russia attacked southern Ukrainian cities again on Monday morning, killing at least seven civilians and injuring more than 50 others, according to local authorities in Kherson.

A Russian attack on Ukrainian cities hit an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih, home to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Monday. © REUTERS

In Kryvyi Rih, home to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, two Russian missiles hit a nine-story apartment building and a university building on Monday morning. The city had been previously bombed in June.



The city's military chief, Oleksandr Vilkul, spoke around noon local time of at least five dead – including a mother and her 10-year-old daughter – and more than 50 injured.

Local authorities believe that more people may be trapped under both buildings. The apartment building that was hit was partially burnt out and in particular danger of collapse, video footage showed.

In the city of Kherson, which was liberated from occupation in October 2022, an employee of a municipal communal enterprise died on Monday morning as a result of Russian artillery fire, according to the local military administration. Two of his colleagues were injured.



In the afternoon, another man was reportedly killed and another injured by Russian fire there. The greater part of Kherson Province remains occupied by Russian troop

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to the victims via Telegram and condemned the "Russian terror."