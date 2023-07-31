Moscow buildings hit by Ukrainian drone attack as Russia dismisses "act of desperation"

Moscow, Russia - A nighttime attack on Moscow by three Ukrainian drones injured one person, damaged buildings and forced the temporary closure of an airport, Russian officials said on Sunday.

A building in Moscow's business district was damaged by a Ukrainian drone attack on Sunday. © REUTERS

Two drones were brought down over the Moscow business district by electronic jamming while another was shot down over the greater Moscow region by anti-aircraft fire, the Russian Defense Ministry said.



Photos showed severe damage to a building, with broken glass littering the street below.

Several ministries are located in the district, while a major skyscraper project is still under development.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin spoke of "insignificant damage" to the facades of two office buildings.

The Defense Ministry held the "Kyiv regime" responsible.

State-run news agency TASS reported that a security guard had been injured.

Moscow's Vnukovo airport to the south-west of the Russian capital was temporarily closed for departures and arrivals. Flights had to be diverted, while operations continued at other airports in the region.