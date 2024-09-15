Moscow threatens response to US sanctions on RT broadcaster

Moscow, Russia - The Russian Foreign Ministry has sharply criticized US sanctions imposed on the state-run Russian television channel RT, with spokeswoman Maria Zakharova threatening countermeasures in a statement issued on Sunday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused RT on Friday of seeking to "meddle in the sovereign affairs of countries around the world." © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Observers see this as a warning for American journalists still working in Russia.



In March 2023, Russia arrested US reporter Evan Gershkovich on charges of alleged espionage. The Wall Street Journal correspondent was incarcerated for 16 months before being released last month as part of a prisoner exchange.

Gershkovich and the newspaper have always denied the accusations.

Zakharova accused the US of censorship and an attack on press freedom.

The move against the RT group was "another wave of restrictions against Russian media and journalists," she said, complaining that Washington wanted to shut down popular Russian media to prevent the dissemination of alternative viewpoints.

