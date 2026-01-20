Russia accuses Trump administration of breaking promises on crew of seized tanker

Moscow, Russia - Russia said Tuesday the US has not released two Russian crew members of a tanker seized in the North Atlantic despite promising to do so.

Crew members of the Russian-flagged Marinera tanker, seized earlier this month by US forces, have still not been released. © REUTERS

The US took over the Russian-flagged Marinera earlier this month, alleging it was part of a shadow fleet of tankers carrying oil to countries such as Venezuela, Russia, and Iran in violation of unilateral sanctions.

"We were assured that a decision has been made at the highest level to secure their release," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference.

"Unfortunately, the following days showed that this decision is not being implemented. We expect our American colleagues to fulfill their promises that were made to us," he added.

President Donald Trump's administrations has said publicly that the Marinera's crew could be prosecuted – which Russia said would be "categorically unacceptable."

US forces seized the tanker, which was being escorted by the Russian navy, after chasing it from near the Venezuelan coast.