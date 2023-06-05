Russia claims win after launch of major Ukrainian operation

Donetsk, Ukraine - A major Ukrainian offensive in the south of the Donetsk region on Sunday was foiled by Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry has claimed.

The Russian Defense Ministry claims a Ukrainian attempt to retake territory in Donetsk has failed. © via REUTERS

"The adversary's objective was to break through our defense on [what it believes to be] the most vulnerable front sector," said Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov, according to Russian state news agency TASS. "The enemy failed to perform its tasks and had no success."



He said the presumed offensive began on Sunday morning at five frontline sections. The information could not be independently verified.

Initially, there was no comment from Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly stressed that his country is ready for the long-announced counteroffensive to liberate its territories from Russian occupation.

Elsewhere, fighting flared up again in the Russian border region of Belgorod between the army and volunteer units fighting alongside the Ukrainians on Sunday.

A total of 4,000 people from hard hit areas were reportedly brought to safety.