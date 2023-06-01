Kyiv mourns death of children after overnight Russian bombing

Kyiv, Ukraine - A Russian missile barrage on Kyiv early on Thursday killed at least three people, including two children, according to Ukrainian authorities.

A Russian missile barrage on Kyiv early on Thursday killed at least three people, including two children. © REUTERS

"In the districts of Dniprovskyi and Desnianskyi there are now 14 injured according to the doctors; 9 had to be hospitalized," Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.



According to the military administration in Kyiv, the city was attacked with ground-launched cruise missiles overnight on Thursday. They were shot down by anti-aircraft fire, but Klitschko said the debris resulted in several casualties and damage.

"It is Children's Day. And the 'Rashists' are carrying out another attack on our capital and killing. Killing Ukrainian children," wrote the head of Kiev's military administration, Serhiy Popko, on his Telegram channel.

The word "Rashist" is a compound of "Russia" and "fascist." It has been used in Ukraine to describe the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the war.