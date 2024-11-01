Russia hands former US consulate employee jail term for "secret collaboration"

Vladivostok, Russia - A Russian former employee of the US consulate in Russia 's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok has been sentenced to four years and ten months in prison for "secret collaboration with a foreign state," Russian agencies said Friday.

Russian citizen Robert Shonov is seen after detention by FSB officers at the unknown location. © IMAGO / SNA

Robert Shonov worked for more than 25 years for the US consulate until 2021, when Moscow imposed restrictions on local staff working for foreign missions.

Afterward, he worked as a private contractor compiling press accounts from publicly accessible Russian media, according to the US State Department.

He was arrested this year on suspicion of passing secret information about Russia's war in Ukraine to the US in exchange for money.

According to the judgement published on the website of Valdivostok's Primorye court, 400,000 rubles ($4,120) and an electronic device linked to the commission of the offense were seized.

In September 2023, Russia also expelled two US diplomats it accused of acting as liaison agents for Shonov.

According to Washington, Shonov had only been hired by the US consulate to carry out routine monitoring of freely accessible Russian media.