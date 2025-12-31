Putin wishes Russians victory in Ukraine in New Year speech

Moscow, Russia - President Vladimir Putin said Russia believed it would win in Ukraine in an address Wednesday, as his country marked another New Year – their main holiday – at war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin called the country's soldiers "heroes" and said he believed they would win the war against Ukraine in his 2026 New Year address. © Mikhail Metzel / POOL / AFP

The almost four-year offensive in Ukraine has come at a huge human cost, with military deaths on both sides believed to be in the tens, or even hundreds, of thousands.

Putin devoted much of his short address to "fighters and commanders" in Ukraine. He did not mention an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on one of his residences which Kyiv has denied, calling the claim an attempt to derail a stumbling US-led peace process.

During the diplomatic rush to end Europe's worst conflict since World War II in recent weeks, Putin has consistently told Russians that the military intends to seize the rest of Ukrainian land he has proclaimed as Russian by force if talks fail.

Addressing soldiers, whom he called "heroes," Putin said: "We believe in you and our victory."

Putin's traditional speech was first aired in the far-eastern Kamchatka peninsula – the first Russian region to enter 2026.

December 31 marks 26 years since Putin came to power.

Russia – which now occupies around a fifth of Ukraine – has hit its smaller neighbor with an almost daily barrage of missiles and drones that have killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians and displaced millions.

Moscow has consistently hit Ukrainian energy and other civilian infrastructure – forcing days-long power cuts in freezing temperatures.

In Vyshgorod, a town outside Kyiv, residents left without power for several days due to Russian bombing told AFP the strikes had made their lives "hell."