Russia has detained a US citizen on drugs charges again!

Moscow, Russia - A Russian court has detained a US citizen on drugs charges that could see him jailed for several years.

Travis Leake, a US citizen described as a musician and former paratrooper, has been detained in Russia on drugs charges. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/Travis Leake

Moscow's Khamovnitchesky court said Travis Leake, a "former paratrooper and musician" had "organized the sale of drugs to young people".



He will be remanded in custody "until August 6, 2023" pending a possible trial. The detention period could be extended, the court said on Telegram.

CNN said Leake was a musician and music producer who has lived in Russia for many years.

Arrests of US citizens in Russia have increased in recent years, against a backdrop of deteriorating relations between Moscow and Washington, which have hit new lows since Russia sent troops into Ukraine.

Washington has accused Moscow of arbitrarily detaining US citizens for use as bargaining chips to secure the release of Russians jailed abroad.

In March, Russian security services arrested Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich on accusations of "espionage," which he denies.

Former US Marine Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year jail term in Russia, where he was found guilty of "spying".