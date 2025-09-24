Russia hits back after Trump's shock remarks about future of Ukrainian territory

Moscow, Russia - Russia said Wednesday it would press on with its war on Ukraine and laughed off President Donald Trump 's claim that Kyiv's army could retake territory it had seized.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov dismissed US President Donald Trump's comments about Ukraine and its chances to win back territory lost to Russia. © Collage: Drew ANGERER / AFP & REUTERS

Moscow also pushed back on Trump's characterization of Russia as a "paper tiger," a day after he dismissed Russia's army and said he could see Ukraine winning back every inch of land captured by Russia's forces.

Trump's remarks, delivered after a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the UN, were a major pivot in his stance on the three-and-a-half-year conflict, which he had at one point boasted he could end within hours.

But the Republican has for weeks voiced mounting frustration with Putin for refusing to halt his offensive.

"We are continuing our special military operation to ensure our interests and achieve the goals" set by Putin, said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, using Moscow's term for its assault on Ukraine.

"We are doing this for both the present and the future of our country. For many generations to come. Therefore, we have no alternative," he added in a radio interview.

Moscow's army controls around one-fifth of Ukraine's territory, including the Crimean peninsula annexed in 2014, and has been grinding forwards on the battlefield, with both armies suffering immense losses.