Russia upholds jail term for ex-US consulate worker accused of spying

Novosibirsk, Russia - A Russian court on Friday upheld the jail term of Robert Shonov, a former US consulate worker sentenced to almost five years for "secret collaboration with a foreign state."

Robert Shonov, accused of confidential cooperation with a foreign state, sits inside a defendant's cage during a verdict hearing at the Primorsky Regional Court in Vladivostok, Russia. © IMAGO / SNA

Shonov, a Russian citizen, worked for more than 25 years at the US consulate in the far eastern city of Vladivostok until 2021, when Moscow imposed restrictions on local staff working for foreign missions.

He was arrested in 2023 on suspicion of passing secret information about Russia's military offensive against Ukraine to the US in exchange for money, and sentenced to four years and ten months prison in November 2024.

"The judicial act was upheld," a court in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk ruled, according to its website, rejecting an appeal Shonov had made against his sentencing.

The US strongly condemned the conviction last year, calling it an "egregious injustice" based on "meritless allegations."

In September 2023, Russia expelled two US diplomats it accused of acting as liaison agents for Shonov.