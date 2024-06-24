Russia warns US of "consequences" after Ukraine's Crimea strike

Moscow, Russia - Russia on Monday warned the US of "consequences" and summoned its ambassador, a day after Moscow said a Ukrainian strike using an American missile on Crimea killed four people.

A makeshift memorial to the victims of Ukraine's June 23 missile strike on Sevastopol which killed four people, including two children. © IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov called the strike on Sevastopol "barbaric" and accused Washington of "killing Russian children."



Two of the victims were minors.

Peskov pointed to comments by President Vladimir Putin earlier this month about arming countries to potentially launch strikes on Western targets.

"The involvement of the United States, the direct involvement, as a result of which Russian civilians are killed, cannot be without consequences," Peskov told reporters.

"Time will tell what these will be," he said.

The foreign ministry said it had summoned US envoy Lynne Tracy on Monday.

It later issued a statement saying that Washington "bears equal responsibility with the Kyiv regime for this atrocity" and the strike would "not go unpunished."

Russia said the strike on Sunday on the city of Sevastopol was carried out with a US-supplied ATACMS missile loaded with a cluster warhead.

Local Moscow-installed officials said the missile hit an area of the port city with sandy beaches and hotels.