Biden lifts restrictions on Ukraine using US arms to hit Russia in Kharkiv defense, officials say

Washington DC - President Joe Biden has lifted restrictions on Ukraine using weapons supplied by the US against targets on Russian territory, but only to defend the under-fire Kharkiv region, US officials said Thursday.

Ukrainian servicemen practice firing during a military exercise in the Kharkiv region on May 1, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. © DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP

Biden has come under increasing pressure from a desperate Ukraine to ease his ban but has so far resisted amid fears it could drag NATO into direct conflict with Moscow.



"The president recently directed his team to ensure that Ukraine is able to use US-supplied weapons for counter-fire purposes in the Kharkiv region so Ukraine can hit back against Russian forces that are attacking them or preparing to attack them," a US official said on condition of anonymity.

"Our policy with respect to prohibiting the use of ATACMS or long-range strikes inside of Russia has not changed," the official said, referring to long-range missiles recently sent by Washington to Kyiv.

A second US official confirmed Biden's change of policy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pressing Kyiv's supporters – chiefly the US – to allow it to use the longer-range weaponry they supply to hit targets on Russian soil.

Some countries, including Britain and the Netherlands, say that Kyiv has the right to use their weapons to strike military targets in Russia.