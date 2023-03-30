US slams Russia for reporter arrest and warns Americans to leave the country

Washington DC - The United States on Thursday strongly condemned Moscow's decision to detain a Wall Street Journal reporter, saying Russia is not a safe country for Americans and those there should leave immediately.

Evan Gershkovich, a reported for The Wall Street Journal, has been detained in Russia, prompting new warnings from the US. © REUTERS

The travel advice came after a Moscow court arrested Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on Thursday, saying he was spying for the US. Russian officials said they would keep the reporter in detention until at least May 29th.

"I want to strongly reiterate that Americans should heed the US government’s warning to not travel to Russia, said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"US citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately, as the State Department continues to advise," she added.

In a statement, the White House said Russia's targeting of American citizens is "unacceptable" and it condemns Gershkovich's detention in "the strongest terms."

The journalist was detained in Yekaterinburg in the Ural mountains some 900 miles east of Moscow.

Gershkovich was trying to write a report about the population's attitude toward the Wagner private army's recruitment attempts, according to media reports. The Wagner army is deployed in Russia's war against Ukraine, which Moscow started 13 months ago.

The State Department is in direct contact with the Russian government and is actively seeking to provide Gershkovich with consular access, Jean-Pierre said.

The Wall Street Journal vehemently denied the allegations, called for his release, and said it was concerned about his welfare.

"We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family," the newspaper said. The human rights organization Reporters Without Borders called the journalist's arrest "worrying."

"Journalists must not be targeted," the organization demanded.