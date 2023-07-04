Russia drops big hint about detained WSJ journalist Evan Gershkovich

Moscow, Russia - The Kremlin said Tuesday there were "certain contacts" with the US over detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, responding to a question about a possible prisoner exchange.

Russia has been in contact with the US over the case of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. © REUTERS

US ambassador Lynne Tracey was allowed to visit Gershkovich in prison on Monday after a gap in visits of more than two months.



Russian state media reported that Russian consular officials were also on Monday given access to Vladimir Dunaev, an alleged cyber criminal extradited from South Korea who is currently in detention in the US.

Peskov was asked if the timing of these visits indicated a possible exchange.

"There are certain contacts on this matter but we do not want them made public at all. They should take place and continue in total silence," Peskov said.

He did not give further details but said that "the right to consular contact should be respected by both sides".