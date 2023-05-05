Serbia reels after second mass shooting in days
Kragujevac, Serbia - Police have arrested the suspected perpetrator after a violent attack that left eight people dead near the Serbian capital Belgrade, several media reported on Friday morning.
The arrest took place in the central Serbian town of Kragujevac, as state television RTS and the state news agency Tanjug reported on Friday morning, citing their own sources.
In the second mass shooting in just two days, at least eight people were killed and more than 10 others injured by a man who opened fired with a rapid-fire rifle in the village of Dubona, some 30 miles south of Serbia's capital, Tanjug reported.
The suspected 21-year-old perpetrator then fled the scene, the Tanjug news agency reported, but police located his whereabouts and surrounded him, the agency said.
The authorities launched a large-scale manhunt the same night.
More than 600 police officers, including members of the anti-terrorist unit, were deployed on Friday morning with helicopters, drones, and thermal imaging cameras, Tanjug reported.
Mass shooting described as a "terrorist attack"
The town of Kragujevac, where the perpetrator was arrested, is about 60 miles from the scene of the crime.
The victims had been sitting on a bench in the village center when the attacker fired at them from a vehicle, the Blic newspaper reported. A policeman and his sister were reportedly among the victims.
The motive for the killings was unknown.
Serbian Interior Minister Bratislav Gašić, who rushed to the scene, described the crime as a "terrorist act," without elaborating.
Serbia was shaken by another massacre in a Belgrade school only on Wednesday when a 13-year-old student shot dead eight classmates and a security guard at his Belgrade school. Six other students and a teacher were injured.
The police had subsequently taken him into custody. The perpetrator is not yet of legal age in Serbia.
Cover photo: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP