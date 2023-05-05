Serbia reels after second mass shooting in days

Kragujevac, Serbia - Police have arrested the suspected perpetrator after a violent attack that left eight people dead near the Serbian capital Belgrade, several media reported on Friday morning.

A masked policeman in Serbia secures an area in the aftermath of a drive-by shooting. © ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

The arrest took place in the central Serbian town of Kragujevac, as state television RTS and the state news agency Tanjug reported on Friday morning, citing their own sources.

In the second mass shooting in just two days, at least eight people were killed and more than 10 others injured by a man who opened fired with a rapid-fire rifle in the village of Dubona, some 30 miles south of Serbia's capital, Tanjug reported.

The suspected 21-year-old perpetrator then fled the scene, the Tanjug news agency reported, but police located his whereabouts and surrounded him, the agency said.

The authorities launched a large-scale manhunt the same night.

More than 600 police officers, including members of the anti-terrorist unit, were deployed on Friday morning with helicopters, drones, and thermal imaging cameras, Tanjug reported.