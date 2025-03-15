South Africa responds to "regrettable" US expulsion of its ambassador

Pretoria, South Africa - The US' decision to expel South Africa 's ambassador was "regrettable," the office of the president said Saturday, urging "diplomatic decorum" between the two nations.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio (l.) on Friday announced the expulsion of South African Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool. © Collage: SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP & THOS ROBINSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that ambassador Ebrahim Rasool was no longer welcome in the US because he was "a race-baiting politician" who hates President Donald Trump.

"The Presidency has noted the regrettable expulsion of South Africa's Ambassador to the United States of America, Mr. Ebrahim Rasool," it said in a statement

"The Presidency urges all relevant and impacted stakeholders to maintain the established diplomatic decorum in their engagement with the matter."

"South Africa remains committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States of America," the presidency said.

The expulsion of Rasool, a former anti-apartheid campaigner, has added to rising tensions between Washington and Pretoria.

Trump in February froze US aid to South Africa, citing a law in the country that he alleges allows land to be seized from white farmers.

White South Africans represented a little more than 7% of the population but owned 72% of agricultural land in 2017, according to government figures. Laws passed since 1994 aim to roll back the legacy of expropriation of Black-owned land under colonization and then apartheid.