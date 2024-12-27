South Korea's parliament impeaches second president in as many weeks in chaotic scenes

Seoul, South Korea - South Korean lawmakers impeached the acting president on Friday, as the country struggles to shake off political turmoil sparked by his predecessor's martial law declaration that shocked the world .

South Korean lawmakers voted to impeach acting president Han Duck-soo amid chaotic scenes on Friday. © REUTERS

Han Duck-soo took over as acting president from President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was suspended following a parliamentary vote over his move to impose martial law on December 3.

However, opposition MPs demanded Han, who is also prime minister, be removed from office as well, arguing that he had refused demands to complete Yoon's impeachment process and to bring him to justice.

"I announce that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment motion has passed. Out of the 192 lawmakers who voted, 192 voted to impeach," said National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.

Counting for the impeachment was delayed as ruling People's Power Party (PPP) lawmakers protested in parliament after Woo said only a simple majority was needed in the 300-member parliament to proceed with the impeachment.

PPP lawmakers began chanting angrily and many rushed towards Woo, demanding that he resign. They did not take part in the vote.

It became the second impeachment of a South Korean head of state in just two weeks, adding to the turmoil of the country's dynamic political landscape. It was also South Korea's first impeachment of an acting president.