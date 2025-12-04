UN human rights chief fears new "wave of atrocities" in Sudan

Geneva, Switzerland - UN Human Rights commissioner Volker Turk said Thursday he fears new "atrocities" in Sudan amid intense fighting between the army and paramilitary forces in the battleground Kordofan region.

Members of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces stand in front of the main gate of the 22nd SAF Infantry Division, in Babanusa on December 1, 2025. © Social Media/via REUTERS

Fighting has intensified across the three states that make up Kordofan as the Sudanese army seeks to keep the Rapid Support Forces and other groups away from a key road linking the capital Khartoum with the key Darfur region.

The UN Human Rights Council has already mandated one inquiry into alleged atrocities after the RSF seized the Darfur city of El-Fasher following an 18-month siege. The war that erupted in April 2023 has left tens of thousands dead and forced 12 million people to flee their homes, according to aid agencies.

Turk made a new call for a ceasefire so aid can be sent into threatened towns and said he "feared another wave of atrocities in Sudan amid a surge in fierce fighting across the Kordofan region" between the Sudanese army, the RSF, and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, according to a statement released by his office.

The statement added that since the RSF captured the Kordofan city of Bara on October 25, "the UN Human Rights Office has documented at least 269 civilian deaths from aerial strikes, artillery shelling, and summary executions."

It said toll was probably "much higher" as communications into the city was difficult.