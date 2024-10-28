Sudan is enduring "nightmare" of hunger, violence, and illness, UN chief says

New York, New York - The people of conflict-torn Sudan are living a "nightmare" of hunger, disease, and massive ethnic violence, particularly in Darfur, the UN secretary-general warned on Monday.

Sudanese people, displaced from the Jazirah district, arrive in the eastern city of Gedaref on October 26, 2024. © AFP

War has raged since April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) under the country's de facto ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The Sudanese people have suffered repeated war crimes, including targeting of civilians and blocking of humanitarian assistance.

"The suffering is growing by the day," Antonio Guterres told the UN Security Council. "The people of Sudan are living through a nightmare of violence – with thousands of civilians killed, and countless others facing unspeakable atrocities, including widespread rape and sexual assaults."

He added that he was "horrified" by reported attacks against civilians.

The people of Sudan are "also enduring a nightmare of hunger – as more than 750,000 people face catastrophic food insecurity and famine conditions take hold in displacement sites in North Darfur," Guterres said.

He noted that Sudanese civilians are confronted with a nightmare of disease as well, with cholera, malaria, dengue fever, measles, and rubella spreading fast.