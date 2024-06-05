Syrian man arrested after shooting near US embassy in Lebanon

Beirut, Lebanon - A Syrian man was arrested after a shooting Wednesday near the US embassy in Beirut, the Lebanese army said, with the diplomatic mission saying its personnel were safe.

Lebanese army forces deploy near the US embassy in Beirut on June 5, 2024, after a Syrian man was arrested following a nearby shooting. © JOSEPH EID / AFP

The embassy, in the northern suburb of Awkar, "was subjected to gunfire by a person holding Syrian nationality," the army said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.



"Army personnel deployed in the area responded to the sources of fire, wounding the shooter," the statement said, adding that "he was arrested and transported to hospital."

The army said it was investigating the incident.

The US embassy said that "at 8:34 am local time small arms fire was reported in the vicinity of the entrance" to the high-security mission.

"Thanks to the quick reaction" of the Lebanese army, security forces "and our Embassy security team, our facility and our team are safe," it said on X.

It added that "investigations are underway and we are in close contact with host country law enforcement."