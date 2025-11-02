Families separated and children killed as survivors flee Sudan's "apocalyptic" El-Fasher

El-Fasher, Sudan - Survivors fleeing the Sudanese city of El-Fasher told AFP on Saturday that paramilitary fighters separated families and killed children in front of their parents, with tens of thousands still trapped following the city's fall.

Displaced people gather and sit in makeshift tents in Tawila, Sudan, after fleeing El-Fasher city in Darfur, on October 29, 2025. © REUTERS

Germany's top diplomat Johann Wadephul described on Saturday the situation in Sudan as "apocalyptic" while fresh satellite images suggested mass killings were likely ongoing, five days after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces seized El-Fasher.

At war with the regular army since April 2023, the RSF pushed the military out of its last stronghold in the vast Darfur region after a grinding 18-month siege.

Since the takeover, reports have emerged of summary executions, sexual violence, attacks on aid workers, looting, and abductions, while communications remain largely cut off.

"I don't know if my son Mohamed is dead or alive. They took all the boys," Zahra, a mother of six who fled El-Fasher to the nearby town of Tawila, told AFP in a satellite phone interview.

Before reaching the nearby RSF-controlled town of Garni, she said RSF fighters stopped them and took her sons, aged 16 and 20. "I begged them to let them go," she said, but the fighters only released her 16-year-old son.

Another survivor, Adam, said two of his sons, aged 17 and 21, were killed in front of him.

"They told them they had been fighting (for the army), and then they beat me on my back with a stick," he told AFP.

In Garni, RSF fighters saw the blood of Adam's sons on his clothes and accused him of being a fighter. After hours of investigations, they let him go.

The survivors' full names have been withheld for their safety.